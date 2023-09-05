We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Enersys (ENS) Up About 72% in a Year: Will the Trend Last?
EnerSys (ENS - Free Report) appears in good shape, with its shares rallying 71.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s 29.8% growth.
What’s Aiding ENS?
Improvements in price mix and higher battery volumes in Americas (particularly increasing data center revenues) are supporting the company’s Energy Systems segment. The Specialty segment’s performance is being driven by strong volume in the U.S. transportation market and continued benefits from price mix. The global mega trends, including 5G expansion, rural broadband build-outs, electrification, automation and decarbonization, are aiding EnerSys.
The company has been strengthening and expanding its business through asset additions for a while. In April, EnerSys acquired the UK based battery service and maintenance provider Industrial Battery and Charger Services Limited, bolstering its motive power service offerings and strengthening its presence in the UK. The buyout also augmented ENS’ comprehensive range of battery-related services including installation and maintenance to repair and replacement.
The company utilizes its cash flow to reward its shareholders through dividend payouts. The company paid out dividends of $7.17 million in the first three months of fiscal 2024 (ended Jul 2, 2023). Enersys hiked its quarterly dividend by 29% to 22.5 cents per share in August.
Will the Trend Last?
EnerSys is likely to benefit from its solid product offerings, a firm focus on product innovation (including lithium, Touch-Safe, CPUC and DC fast charge) and strengthening demand in the near term. Deceleration in inflation and improving supply-chain conditions are also likely to be beneficial for the company in the quarters ahead.
