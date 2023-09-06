We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Exxon Mobil (XOM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Exxon Mobil (XOM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $113.53, moving +0.01% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.42%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.08%.
Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 5.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 4.17%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.02%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Exxon Mobil as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Exxon Mobil is projected to report earnings of $2.12 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 52.36%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $85.6 billion, down 23.62% from the year-ago period.
XOM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.94 per share and revenue of $342.54 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -36.42% and -17.2%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.91% higher within the past month. Exxon Mobil is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Exxon Mobil is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.7. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7, which means Exxon Mobil is trading at a premium to the group.
Meanwhile, XOM's PEG ratio is currently 0.59. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.83 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.