Alphabet (GOOGL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) closed at $135.77 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.08% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.42% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.08%.
Heading into today, shares of the internet search leader had gained 3.14% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Alphabet as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.45, up 36.79% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $63.16 billion, up 10.29% from the prior-year quarter.
GOOGL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.68 per share and revenue of $253.67 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +24.56% and +8.46%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Alphabet. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.67% higher within the past month. Alphabet is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Alphabet is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.89. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.77.
We can also see that GOOGL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.56. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GOOGL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.22 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.