AbbVie (ABBV) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
AbbVie (ABBV - Free Report) closed at $146.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.42% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.42%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had lost 1.42% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 1.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02% in that time.
AbbVie will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect AbbVie to post earnings of $2.87 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 21.58%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.66 billion, down 7.79% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11 per share and revenue of $53.5 billion. These totals would mark changes of -20.12% and -7.85%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AbbVie. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower within the past month. AbbVie is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, AbbVie is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.48. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.56.
It is also worth noting that ABBV currently has a PEG ratio of 2.7. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ABBV's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.6 as of yesterday's close.
The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.