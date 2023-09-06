We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM - Free Report) closed at $145.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.1% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.42% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 6.34% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 0.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from JPMorgan Chase & Co. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is projected to report earnings of $3.75 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 20.19%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $38.96 billion, up 19.09% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $15.81 per share and revenue of $156.99 billion, which would represent changes of +30.77% and +21.98%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% higher. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.29 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.61.
Investors should also note that JPM has a PEG ratio of 1.86 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.51 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.