Bank of America (BAC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Bank of America (BAC - Free Report) closed at $28.65 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.14% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.42%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.
Coming into today, shares of the nation's second-largest bank had lost 9.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 0.81%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.02%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Bank of America as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Bank of America is projected to report earnings of $0.81 per share, which would represent no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $25.05 billion, up 2.25% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.41 per share and revenue of $100.76 billion, which would represent changes of +6.9% and +6.12%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bank of America should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% higher. Bank of America is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Bank of America is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.51. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.61.
It is also worth noting that BAC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.22. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.51 as of yesterday's close.
The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.