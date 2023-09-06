We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Procter & Gamble (PG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Procter & Gamble (PG - Free Report) closed at $152.44 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.34% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.42% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.
Coming into today, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had lost 1.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 2.52%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.02%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Procter & Gamble as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Procter & Gamble is projected to report earnings of $1.71 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.92%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $21.6 billion, up 4.81% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.39 per share and revenue of $85.67 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.31% and +4.46%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% lower. Procter & Gamble is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.2. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.14.
We can also see that PG currently has a PEG ratio of 3.84. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.48 as of yesterday's close.
The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.