Lockheed Martin (LMT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Lockheed Martin (LMT - Free Report) closed at $445.19 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.67% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.42%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.08%.
Heading into today, shares of the aerospace and defense company had lost 0.36% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's gain of 0.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Lockheed Martin as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Lockheed Martin is projected to report earnings of $6.71 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $16.65 billion, up 0.42% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $27.16 per share and revenue of $66.56 billion. These totals would mark changes of -0.26% and +0.87%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Lockheed Martin is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Lockheed Martin is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.5. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.5.
It is also worth noting that LMT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.54. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.95 at yesterday's closing price.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.