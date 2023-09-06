The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (
Should Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) Be on Your Investing Radar?
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG - Free Report) was launched on 09/09/2010, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Small Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.
The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $582.27 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.
Why Small Cap Growth
Sitting at a market capitalization below $2 billion, small cap companies tend to be high-potential stocks compared to its large and mid cap counterparts, but come with higher risk.
Qualities of growth stocks include faster growth rates compared to the broader market, as well as higher valuations and higher than average sales and earnings growth rates. Additionally, growth stocks have a greater level of risk associated with them. They are likely to outperform value stocks in strong bull markets but over the longer-term, value stocks have delivered better returns than growth stocks in almost all markets.
Costs
When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.15%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.24%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector--about 19.30% of the portfolio. Industrials and Financials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Rambus Inc. (RMBS - Free Report) accounts for about 1.54% of total assets, followed by Sps Commerce Inc. (SPSC - Free Report) and Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 11.65% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
VIOG seeks to match the performance of the S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth Index before fees and expenses. The S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth Index represents the growth companies of the S&P Small-Cap 600 Index.
The ETF has added roughly 6.45% so far this year and is up about 5.51% in the last one year (as of 09/06/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $87.19 and $104.07.
The ETF has a beta of 1.13 and standard deviation of 22.79% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 339 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, VIOG is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Growth segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
The iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO - Free Report) and the Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has $9.71 billion in assets, Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has $14.17 billion. IWO has an expense ratio of 0.24% and VBK charges 0.07%.
Bottom-Line
Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
