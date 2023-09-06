Back to top

Company News for Sep 6, 2023

  • Brady Corp.’s ((BRC - Free Report) ) shares soared 11.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.04, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.90.  
  • Airbnb Inc.’s ((ABNB - Free Report) ) shares jumped 7.2% after the S&P Dow Jones Indices announced that this stock will join the S&P 500 Index effective Sep 18, before the opening bell.
  • Shares of Blackstone Inc. ((BX - Free Report) ) surged 3.6% after the S&P Dow Jones Indices announced that this stock will join the S&P 500 Index effective Sep 18, before the opening bell.
  • Shares of NextGen Healthcare Inc. ((NXGN - Free Report) ) climbed 6.3% following news that the company is in final stage of negotiations with potential acquirer Thoma Bravo.

Published in

finance industrial-products internet medical