Is KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALV - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1112 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KALV's full-year earnings has moved 1.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, KALV has moved about 56.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -4% on a year-to-date basis. This means that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Medical sector, Achilles Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (ACHL - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 3.3%.
Over the past three months, Achilles Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 199 individual companies and currently sits at #103 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 3.2% so far this year, meaning that KALV is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Achilles Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR falls under the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this industry has 533 stocks and is ranked #97. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -12.4%.
Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Achilles Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.