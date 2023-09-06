We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Huron Consulting Group (HURN) This Year?
The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Huron Consulting (HURN - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Huron Consulting is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 329 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Huron Consulting is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HURN's full-year earnings has moved 9.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that HURN has returned about 37.9% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 11.4%. As we can see, Huron Consulting is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Inter & Co. Inc. (INTR - Free Report) . The stock has returned 71.3% year-to-date.
In Inter & Co. Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 63% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Huron Consulting belongs to the Consulting Services industry, a group that includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 22.1% so far this year, so HURN is performing better in this area.
In contrast, Inter & Co. Inc. falls under the Technology Services industry. Currently, this industry has 187 stocks and is ranked #109. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +19.7%.
Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Huron Consulting and Inter & Co. Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.