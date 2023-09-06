We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Owens Corning (OC) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Owens Corning (OC - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.
Owens Corning is one of 99 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Owens Corning is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OC's full-year earnings has moved 30.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, OC has moved about 66.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 29.6% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Owens Corning is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Construction sector, PulteGroup (PHM - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 71.1%.
Over the past three months, PulteGroup's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 26.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Owens Corning belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 27 individual stocks and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 32.4% so far this year, so OC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
PulteGroup, however, belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry. Currently, this 19-stock industry is ranked #4. The industry has moved +40.4% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track Owens Corning and PulteGroup. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.