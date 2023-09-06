We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Why Is HEI (HE) Down 65.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Hawaiian Electric (HE - Free Report) . Shares have lost about 65.1% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.
Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is HEI due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Hawaiian Electric Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Rise Y/Y
Hawaiian Electricreported earnings per share (EPS) of 50 cents for the second quarter of 2023. Earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 54 cents by 7.4%. The bottom line, however, increased 4.2% from 48 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.
Total Revenues
Hawaiian Electric reported total revenues of $895.7 million in the second quarter of 2023. Revenues remained almost flat year over year.
Segment Details
Electric Utility: Revenues in this segment totaled $794.2 million, down 3% year over year.
Banking: In this segment, revenues totaled $96.9 million, up 28.6% year over year.
Others: Revenues from other sources surged 226.9% to $4.6 million from $1.4 million in the year-ago quarter.
Operating Statistics
Total expenses decreased 0.8% year over year to $802.7 million in the second quarter.
Total operating income increased 7.3% year over year to $93 million in the second quarter.
Net interest expenses amounted to $29.8 million in the quarter, up 19.5% from $25 million in the prior-year quarter.
2023 Guidance
Hawaiian Electric revised its 2023 EPS guidance. The company lowered the EPS guidance to $2.00-$2.10 from the prior guidance range of $2.15-$2.35. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings pegged at $2.12 lies above the company-guided range.
How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?
Analysts were quiet during the last two month period as none of them issued any earnings estimate revisions.