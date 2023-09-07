We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
PulteGroup (PHM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, PulteGroup (PHM - Free Report) closed at $79.21, marking a +1.69% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.06%.
Coming into today, shares of the homebuilder had lost 9.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 3.12%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.58%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PulteGroup as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, PulteGroup is projected to report earnings of $2.79 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.72%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.04 billion, up 2.41% from the prior-year quarter.
PHM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.62 per share and revenue of $16.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.59% and +1.6%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PulteGroup. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PulteGroup is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note PulteGroup's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.7. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.61, which means PulteGroup is trading at a discount to the group.
We can also see that PHM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.63. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Building Products - Home Builders stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.72 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow PHM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.