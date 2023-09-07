We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Carnival (CCL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Carnival (CCL - Free Report) closed at $15.43, marking a +0.39% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.7% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.06%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the cruise operator had lost 14.23% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.58% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Carnival as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Carnival is projected to report earnings of $0.74 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 227.59%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.69 billion, up 55.41% from the year-ago period.
CCL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.13 per share and revenue of $21.29 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +97.22% and +74.95%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Carnival. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.25% higher. Carnival is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.