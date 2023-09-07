We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
ServiceNow (NOW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
ServiceNow (NOW - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $598.51, moving +0.23% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.06%.
Coming into today, shares of the maker of software that automates companies' technology operations had gained 8.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.06%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.58%.
ServiceNow will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ServiceNow to post earnings of $2.54 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 29.59%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.27 billion, up 24.07% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.99 per share and revenue of $8.9 billion. These totals would mark changes of +31.62% and +22.83%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ServiceNow. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.06% higher. ServiceNow is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, ServiceNow is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 59.78. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.74, so we one might conclude that ServiceNow is trading at a premium comparatively.
Also, we should mention that NOW has a PEG ratio of 2.16. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. NOW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.16 as of yesterday's close.
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow NOW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.