Image: Bigstock
Teladoc (TDOC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Teladoc (TDOC - Free Report) closed at $22.97, marking a +0.31% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.06%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the telehealth services provider had lost 11.69% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 0.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.58% in that time.
Teladoc will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Teladoc is projected to report earnings of -$0.38 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 15.56%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $663.6 million, up 8.54% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.36 per share and revenue of $2.63 billion, which would represent changes of +98.39% and +9.24%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Teladoc should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.46% higher within the past month. Teladoc currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.