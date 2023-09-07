Back to top

Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Dave & Buster's (PLAY - Free Report) reported $542.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended July 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.7%. EPS of $0.94 for the same period compares to $0.61 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $558.36 million, representing a surprise of -2.91%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.94.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Dave & Buster's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Stores Count - End of Period: 211 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 211.71.
  • Comparable Store Sales - Total: -6.3% compared to the -0.93% average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Food and beverage revenues: $181.30 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $189.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.5%.
Shares of Dave & Buster's have returned -10.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

