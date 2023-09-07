Should BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (BKMC) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Looking for broad exposure to the Mid Cap Blend segment of the US equity market? You should consider the BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (
BKMC Quick Quote BKMC - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 04/09/2020.
The fund is sponsored by Bny Mellon. It has amassed assets over $426.58 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Why Mid Cap Blend
Mid cap companies have market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. They usually have higher growth prospects than large cap companies and are less volatile than small cap companies. Thus, companies that fall under this category provide a stable and growth-heavy investment.
Typically holding a combination of both growth and value stocks, blend ETFs also demonstrate qualities seen in value and growth investments.
Costs
Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.04%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.42%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector--about 17.90% of the portfolio. Information Technology and Financials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Marvell Technology Inc (
MRVL Quick Quote MRVL - Free Report) accounts for about 0.66% of total assets, followed by Arthur J Gallagher & Co ( AJG Quick Quote AJG - Free Report) and Biogen Inc ( BIIB Quick Quote BIIB - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 5.51% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
BKMC seeks to match the performance of the MORNINGSTAR U.S. MID CAP INDEX before fees and expenses. The Morningstar US Mid Cap Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of U.S. medium-capitalization stocks.
The ETF has added roughly 7.27% so far this year and was up about 7.78% in the last one year (as of 09/07/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $71.55 and $87.54.
The ETF has a beta of 1 and standard deviation of 19.26% for the trailing three-year period. With about 508 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, BKMC is a good option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Blend area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (
VO Quick Quote VO - Free Report) and the iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF ( IJH Quick Quote IJH - Free Report) track a similar index. While Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has $54.16 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has $73.46 billion. VO has an expense ratio of 0.04% and IJH charges 0.05%. Bottom-Line
Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
Should BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (BKMC) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Looking for broad exposure to the Mid Cap Blend segment of the US equity market? You should consider the BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (BKMC - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 04/09/2020.
The fund is sponsored by Bny Mellon. It has amassed assets over $426.58 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Why Mid Cap Blend
Mid cap companies have market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. They usually have higher growth prospects than large cap companies and are less volatile than small cap companies. Thus, companies that fall under this category provide a stable and growth-heavy investment.
Typically holding a combination of both growth and value stocks, blend ETFs also demonstrate qualities seen in value and growth investments.
Costs
Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.04%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.42%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector--about 17.90% of the portfolio. Information Technology and Financials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL - Free Report) accounts for about 0.66% of total assets, followed by Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG - Free Report) and Biogen Inc (BIIB - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 5.51% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
BKMC seeks to match the performance of the MORNINGSTAR U.S. MID CAP INDEX before fees and expenses. The Morningstar US Mid Cap Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of U.S. medium-capitalization stocks.
The ETF has added roughly 7.27% so far this year and was up about 7.78% in the last one year (as of 09/07/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $71.55 and $87.54.
The ETF has a beta of 1 and standard deviation of 19.26% for the trailing three-year period. With about 508 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, BKMC is a good option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Blend area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO - Free Report) and the iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH - Free Report) track a similar index. While Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has $54.16 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has $73.46 billion. VO has an expense ratio of 0.04% and IJH charges 0.05%.
Bottom-Line
Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.