Is AeroVironment (AVAV) Outperforming Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Aerospace stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is AeroVironment (AVAV - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
AeroVironment is a member of our Aerospace group, which includes 48 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AeroVironment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVAV's full-year earnings has moved 2.6% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, AVAV has returned 34.3% so far this year. In comparison, Aerospace companies have returned an average of -7.9%. This means that AeroVironment is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is VirTra, Inc. (VTSI - Free Report) . The stock is up 36.1% year-to-date.
In VirTra, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, AeroVironment belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, a group that includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #50 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 9.9% so far this year, so AVAV is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, VirTra, Inc. belongs to the Electronics - Military industry. This 1-stock industry is currently ranked #6. The industry has moved +36.1% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Aerospace stocks should continue to track AeroVironment and VirTra, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.