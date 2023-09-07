American Outdoor Brands, Inc. ( AOUT Quick Quote AOUT - Free Report) is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Sep 7, 2023, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, AOUT’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 137.5%. Q1 Estimates
American Outdoor (AOUT) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?
American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT - Free Report) is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Sep 7, 2023, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, AOUT’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 137.5%.
Q1 Estimates
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2024 is pegged at a loss of 3 cents. In the prior-year quarter, it reported adjusted earnings of 1 cent. In the past seven days, estimate revisions have remained stable. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $41.96 million, implying a 3.9% year-over-year decline.
Factors to Note
Dismal traditional channel net sales and unpredictable macroeconomic climate are expected to have affected the company's performance. Additionally, challenges related to managing retailer channel inventory are being faced.
Nevertheless, AOUT is experiencing strong e-commerce sales, primarily due to increasing demand in the outdoor lifestyle category, encompassing items related to hunting, fishing, camping and rugged outdoor activities. This bodes well for American Outdoor. Furthermore, it is still enjoying the advantages of launching new products.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for American Outdoor this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.
Earnings ESP: AOUT has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: AOUT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Stocks to Consider
Here we present three stocks you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season.
Sprouts Farmers (SFM - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.72% and a Zacks Rank #2. It is likely to register a bottom-line increase when it reports third-quarter 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of 62 cents suggests a rise of 1.6% from the year-ago quarter’s level. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Sprouts Farmers’ top line is expected to gain year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.68 billion, which indicates a jump of 5.7% from the prior-year quarter’s figures. SFM has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.3%, on average.
Casey's General Stores (CASY - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.29% and carries a Zacks Rank #3. It is likely to register a bottom-line decrease when it posts first-quarter fiscal 2024 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $3.36 indicates a fall of 17.9% from the year-ago quarter.
Casey's General Stores’ top line is anticipated to decline year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $3.85 billion, which suggests a 13.5% plunge from a year ago. CASY has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.5%, on average.
Burlington Stores (BURL - Free Report) also deserves a mention. The stock has an Earnings ESP of +2.66% and a Zacks Rank #3.
In the trailing four quarters, BURL’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice and missed twice, with an average surprise of 5.3%.
