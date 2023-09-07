We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
UOVEY vs. BSAC: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors interested in Banks - Foreign stocks are likely familiar with United Overseas Bank Ltd. (UOVEY - Free Report) and Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.
There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
Currently, United Overseas Bank Ltd. has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Banco Santander-Chile has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that UOVEY likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than BSAC has recently. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.
Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.
UOVEY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.46, while BSAC has a forward P/E of 11.39. We also note that UOVEY has a PEG ratio of 1.26. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. BSAC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.75.
Another notable valuation metric for UOVEY is its P/B ratio of 1.02. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, BSAC has a P/B of 1.56.
Based on these metrics and many more, UOVEY holds a Value grade of B, while BSAC has a Value grade of C.
UOVEY is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that UOVEY is likely the superior value option right now.