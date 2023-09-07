We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
GBOOY or BAM: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in Financial - Miscellaneous Services stocks are likely familiar with Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (GBOOY - Free Report) and Brookfield Asset Management (BAM - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
Right now, Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Brookfield Asset Management has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that GBOOY is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.
Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.
GBOOY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 7.77, while BAM has a forward P/E of 25.95. We also note that GBOOY has a PEG ratio of 0.67. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. BAM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.06.
Another notable valuation metric for GBOOY is its P/B ratio of 2.04. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, BAM has a P/B of 6.32.
These metrics, and several others, help GBOOY earn a Value grade of B, while BAM has been given a Value grade of D.
GBOOY stands above BAM thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that GBOOY is the superior value option right now.