Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Q2 Earnings in Line, Revenues Miss
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with earnings came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. However, both metrics increased on a year-over-year basis.
Earnings & Revenues in Detail
During the fiscal second quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 94 cents, which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. In the year-ago quarter, it reported adjusted EPS of 85 cents.
Quarterly revenues of $542.1 million lagged the consensus mark of $558 million. Yet, the metric rose 15.7% year over year.
Food and Beverage revenues (33.4% of total revenues in the reported quarter) soared 15.5% year over year to $181.3 million. Entertainment revenues (66.6%) climbed 15.9% year over year to $360.8 million.
Comps Details
During the quarter under discussion, pro-forma comparable store sales (including Main Event branded stores) declined 6.3% year over year, but grew 5.8% from 2019 levels.
Operating Highlights
During the quarter under discussion, operating income amounted to $77.1 million compared with $56.5 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The operating margin was 14.3% compared with 12.2% reported in the year-ago quarter.
Adjusted EBITDA was $140.3 million compared with $115.7 million reported in the year-earlier quarter.
Balance Sheet
As of Jul 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $82.6 million compared with $181.6 million as of Jan 29, 2023.
During the fiscal second quarter, the company repurchased nearly 2.1 million shares for an aggregate cost of $74.5 million.
At fiscal second-quarter end, net long-term debt totaled $1,278.7 million compared with $1,222.7 million at the end of fourth-quarter fiscal 2022.
