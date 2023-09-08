We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Micron (MU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Micron (MU - Free Report) closed at $69.87 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.77% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.89%.
Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 5.56% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.88% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.12% in that time.
Micron will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be September 27, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.19, down 182.07% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.91 billion, down 41.2% from the prior-year quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Micron. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Micron is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Semiconductor Memory industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.