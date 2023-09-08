We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC - Free Report) closed at $45.87, marking a +1.19% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.89%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 10.82% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 2.7% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.12% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.13 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 42.93%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.12 billion, down 22.26% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.79 per share and revenue of $4.5 billion, which would represent changes of -37.55% and -21.35%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.36% higher. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Digging into valuation, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.47. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.44.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.