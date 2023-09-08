We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Red Robin (RRGB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Red Robin (RRGB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $10.05, moving -1.47% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.89%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the casual restaurant chain had lost 26.3% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.12% in that time.
Red Robin will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Red Robin to post earnings of -$0.70 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 32.04%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $282.66 million, down 1.47% from the year-ago period.
RRGB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.12 per share and revenue of $1.3 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +65.64% and +2.79%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Red Robin. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 18.64% higher. Red Robin is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.