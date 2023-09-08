We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Graphic Packaging (GPK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Graphic Packaging (GPK - Free Report) closed at $21.89, marking a +0.6% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.32% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.89%.
Coming into today, shares of the packaging company had lost 5.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 0.33%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.12%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Graphic Packaging as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.73, up 8.96% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.49 billion, up 1.52% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.84 per share and revenue of $9.8 billion, which would represent changes of +21.89% and +3.83%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Graphic Packaging should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Graphic Packaging is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Graphic Packaging is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.65. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.96.
We can also see that GPK currently has a PEG ratio of 0.31. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Containers - Paper and Packaging industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.84 as of yesterday's close.
The Containers - Paper and Packaging industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.