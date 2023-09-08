We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Pinterest (PINS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Pinterest (PINS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $28, moving +1.27% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.89%.
Coming into today, shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company had gained 5.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.88%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.12%.
Pinterest will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Pinterest to post earnings of $0.21 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 90.91%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $739.77 million, up 8.07% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.96 per share and revenue of $3.03 billion, which would represent changes of +54.84% and +8.13%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pinterest should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 127.27% higher. Pinterest is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Pinterest has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.8 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 39.25, which means Pinterest is trading at a discount to the group.
Also, we should mention that PINS has a PEG ratio of 0.91. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.65 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
