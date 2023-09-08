We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AngioDynamics (ANGO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
AngioDynamics (ANGO - Free Report) closed at $7.02 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.71% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.89%.
Coming into today, shares of the medical device maker had lost 13.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 2.04%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.12%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AngioDynamics as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, AngioDynamics is projected to report earnings of -$0.13 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 116.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $77.76 million, down 4.64% from the year-ago period.
ANGO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.32 per share and revenue of $328.76 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -433.33% and -2.95%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AngioDynamics should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.78% lower. AngioDynamics currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.