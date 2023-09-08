See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
Fidelity Contrafund K (FCNKX - Free Report) : 0.47% expense ratio and 0.43% management fee. FCNKX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 12.04% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
JPMorgan Tax Aware Equity Institutional (JPDEX - Free Report) : 0.55% expense ratio and 0.35% management fee. JPDEX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. JPDEX, with annual returns of 12.56% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
Putnam Multi-Cap Growth Fund C (PNOCX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.86%. Management fee: 0.57%. Five year annual return: 11.01%. PNOCX is an All Cap Growth mutual fund with holdings across small, medium, and large-cap levels in order to increase diversification.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.