Back to top

Is Oracle (ORCL) A Buy Ahead of Fiscal Q1 Earnings Announcement?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Enterprise software giant Oracle (ORCL - Free Report) is set to report fiscal first-quarter earnings results on Monday after the bell. The bullish artificial intelligence theme has helped propel ORCL stock more than 50% this year. Oracle, currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), has exceeded the earnings mark in three of the past four quarters. But given weakness in tech stocks as of late, is ORCL a buy?

Oracle is expected to post a profit of $1.14/share, which would reflect growth of 10.68% versus the same quarter last year. Revenues are projected to have increased 8.82% to $12.45 billion during the quarter.

The company boasts an average earnings beat of 1.76% over the last four quarters. Estimates for the first-quarter results have remained steady over the past 60 days. Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict another beat for the quarter.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Oracle Corporation (ORCL) - free report >>

Published in

artificial-intelligence cloud-computing communications computers earnings investing saas software stock-performance tech-stocks