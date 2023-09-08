Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Guidewire (GWRE) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y

Guidewire Software (GWRE - Free Report) reported non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of 74 cents in fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Jul 31), which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 34 cents and year-ago quarter’s non-GAAP earnings of 3 cents.

The company reported revenues of $270 million, rising 10% year over year and surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.4%.

Guidewire Cloud continued to gain momentum in the reported quarter with 17 deal wins.

Quarter in Detail

Subscription and support segment’s revenues (43.5% of total revenues) soared 25.4% from the year-ago quarter to $117.3 million, owing to higher subscription revenues. Subscription revenues gained 34.7% year over year to $98.1 million. Support revenues declined 7.1% year over year to $19.3 million.

License’s revenues (37.4%) were down 6% year over year to $100.9 million.

Services’ revenues (19.1%) fell 8.1% year over year to $51.7 million.

Annual recurring revenues (ARR) were $763 million as of Jul 31, up 15% (rose 15% on a constant currency basis) year over year.

Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 950 basis points on a year-over-year basis to 64%.

Subscription and support segment’s gross margin increased 10.6% on a year-over-year basis to 57.8% due to increased cloud infrastructure efficiency. Services’ non-GAAP gross margin was 10.5% against a gross margin of (6.4)% in the year-ago reported quarter.

Total operating expenses increased 1.8% year over year to $157.5 million. Non-GAAP operating income was $44.7 million compared with $5.3 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Details

As of Jul 31, cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $798.7 million compared with $806.9 million on Apr 30, 2023.

Guidewire generated $173.2 million in cash from operations during the quarter under review, with free cash flow of nearly $167.3 million.

Outlook

For first-quarter fiscal 2024, revenues are expected to be in the range of $197-$202 million. ARR is projected to be between $766 million and $769 million. Non-GAAP operating loss is estimated to be between $20 million and $25 million.  

For fiscal 2024, the company expects total revenues between $976 million and $986 million. ARR is projected to be in the range of $846-$858 million.

Non-GAAP operating income (loss) is estimated to be between $(62) million and $72 million. Cash flow from operations is anticipated to be in the range of $95-$125 million.

