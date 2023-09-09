We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Altria (MO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Altria (MO - Free Report) closed at $44.08 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.82% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.14% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.09%.
Coming into today, shares of the owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker had lost 0.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 4.48%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.27%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Altria as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 26, 2023. On that day, Altria is projected to report earnings of $1.30 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.56%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.49 billion, up 1.43% from the year-ago period.
MO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5 per share and revenue of $20.84 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.31% and +0.72%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Altria should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.23% higher. Altria currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Altria is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.74. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.05.
It is also worth noting that MO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.33. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Tobacco stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.14 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
