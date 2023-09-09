We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Novo Nordisk (NVO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Novo Nordisk (NVO - Free Report) closed at $195.40 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.01% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.14% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.09%.
Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 7.3% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 1.74% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.27% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Novo Nordisk as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.35, up 56.98% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.21 billion, up 32.95% from the year-ago period.
NVO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.19 per share and revenue of $33.11 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +50% and +32.33%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Novo Nordisk. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.77% lower. Novo Nordisk is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Novo Nordisk has a Forward P/E ratio of 37.62 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.3, so we one might conclude that Novo Nordisk is trading at a premium comparatively.
We can also see that NVO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.55. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. NVO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.58 as of yesterday's close.
The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.