Wingstop (WING) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Wingstop (WING - Free Report) closed at $160.45, marking a -0.75% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.14% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.09%.
Coming into today, shares of the restaurant chain had lost 0.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 2.45%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.27%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Wingstop as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Wingstop is projected to report earnings of $0.51 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $107.84 million, up 16.37% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.17 per share and revenue of $433.66 million. These totals would mark changes of +17.3% and +21.3%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Wingstop should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% lower within the past month. Wingstop is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Wingstop currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 74.54. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.04.
Also, we should mention that WING has a PEG ratio of 3.73. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.82 at yesterday's closing price.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow WING in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.