We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC - Free Report) closed at $17.82, marking a -1.49% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.09%.
Heading into today, shares of the metals and mining company had lost 2.9% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.96% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 1.27% in that time.
Lithium Americas Corp. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Lithium Americas Corp. to post earnings of -$0.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 47.37%.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lithium Americas Corp. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 51.52% lower within the past month. Lithium Americas Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Lithium Americas Corp.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 129.21. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.2, so we one might conclude that Lithium Americas Corp. is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow LAC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.