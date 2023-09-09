We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Hercules Capital (HTGC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Hercules Capital (HTGC - Free Report) closed at $15.97, marking a +0.69% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.09%.
Heading into today, shares of the specialty finance company had lost 7.41% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 4.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.27% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Hercules Capital as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Hercules Capital to post earnings of $0.50 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 28.21%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $113.22 million, up 34.41% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.99 per share and revenue of $448.92 million, which would represent changes of +34.46% and +39.55%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Hercules Capital. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.12% higher. Hercules Capital currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Hercules Capital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.99. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.23, so we one might conclude that Hercules Capital is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.