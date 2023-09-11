See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (GSK) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (GSK) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
GSK (GSK) Moves 5.5% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
GSK (GSK - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 5.5% higher at $36.55. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 1.3% loss over the past four weeks.
This rise in share price can be attributed to GSK’s encouraging sales performance year to date, especially from its vaccine segment. The company is set to launch its RSV vaccine Arexvy during the upcoming fall season.
This drug developer is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -4.6%. Revenues are expected to be $9.63 billion, up 4.4% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For GSK, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised marginally higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on GSK going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
GSK is part of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Merus N.V. (MRUS - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.4% lower at $23.44. MRUS has returned 3.8% in the past month.
For Merus N.V.
, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -7.4% over the past month to -$0.75. This represents a change of -41.5% from what the company reported a year ago. Merus N.V. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).