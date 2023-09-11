Should You Invest in the First Trust NASDAQ Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN)?

Looking for broad exposure to the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market? You should consider the First Trust NASDAQ Oil & Gas ETF (
FTXN Quick Quote FTXN - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/20/2016.
An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Sector ETFs are also funds of convenience, offering many ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Energy - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 10, placing it in bottom 38%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by First Trust Advisors. It has amassed assets over $258.47 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market. FTXN seeks to match the performance of the Nasdaq US Smart Oil & Gas Index before fees and expenses.
The Nasdaq US Smart Oil & Gas Index is a modified factor weighted index, designed to provide exposure to US companies within the oil and gas industry.
Costs
Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.60%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.92%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Energy sector--about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Conocophillips (
COP Quick Quote COP - Free Report) accounts for about 8.10% of total assets, followed by Exxon Mobil Corporation ( XOM Quick Quote XOM - Free Report) and Chevron Corporation ( CVX Quick Quote CVX - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 57.03% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
Year-to-date, the First Trust NASDAQ Oil & Gas ETF has gained about 12.02% so far, and is up roughly 18.86% over the last 12 months (as of 09/11/2023). FTXN has traded between $22.88 and $31.59 in this past 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 1.45 and standard deviation of 36.77% for the trailing three-year period. With about 44 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
First Trust NASDAQ Oil & Gas ETF sports a Zacks ETF Rank of 4 (Sell), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. FTXN, then, is not the best option for investors seeking exposure to the Energy ETFs segment of the market. Instead, there are better ETFs in the space to consider.
Vanguard Energy ETF (
VDE Quick Quote VDE - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Energy 25/50 Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLE Quick Quote XLE - Free Report) tracks Energy Select Sector Index. Vanguard Energy ETF has $8.73 billion in assets, Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF has $39.19 billion. VDE has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLE charges 0.10%. Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
