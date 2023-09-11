Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Sep 11, 2023

  • Shares of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT - Free Report) rose 1.3% after it pledged copyright protection for co-pilot users.
  • Shares of Vistra Corp. (VST - Free Report) increased 2.1% on utility stocks rallying.
  • Marathon Oil Corporation’s (MRO - Free Report) shares gained 2.3% as crude oil prices continued to rise.
  • Shares of The Kroger Co. (KR - Free Report) advanced 3.1% after posting second-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of 96 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 92 cents.

