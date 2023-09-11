We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is APi Group (APG) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has APi (APG - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.
APi is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 329 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. APi is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APG's full-year earnings has moved 1% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, APG has gained about 43.1% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 9.2%. This shows that APi is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Core & Main (CNM - Free Report) . The stock is up 53.3% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Core & Main's current year EPS has increased 7.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, APi belongs to the Business - Services industry, which includes 25 individual stocks and currently sits at #204 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2.1% so far this year, so APG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Core & Main falls under the Waste Removal Services industry. Currently, this industry has 17 stocks and is ranked #195. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +6.6%.
Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track APi and Core & Main. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.