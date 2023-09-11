Back to top

Are Investors Undervaluing DecisionPoint Systems (DPSI) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is DecisionPoint Systems (DPSI - Free Report) . DPSI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 12.91, which compares to its industry's average of 31.03. Over the past 52 weeks, DPSI's Forward P/E has been as high as 29.53 and as low as 11.28, with a median of 18.45.

Finally, we should also recognize that DPSI has a P/CF ratio of 8.21. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 22.77. Within the past 12 months, DPSI's P/CF has been as high as 18.58 and as low as 5.78, with a median of 8.67.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in DecisionPoint Systems 's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, DPSI looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.


