CHKP or DT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors looking for stocks in the Computers - IT Services sector might want to consider either Check Point Software (CHKP - Free Report) or Dynatrace (DT - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.
Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
Check Point Software and Dynatrace are both sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that both of these companies have improving earnings outlooks. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.
Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.
CHKP currently has a forward P/E ratio of 16.57, while DT has a forward P/E of 45.27. We also note that CHKP has a PEG ratio of 2.19. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. DT currently has a PEG ratio of 4.68.
Another notable valuation metric for CHKP is its P/B ratio of 5.80. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, DT has a P/B of 8.14.
These metrics, and several others, help CHKP earn a Value grade of B, while DT has been given a Value grade of D.
Both CHKP and DT are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that CHKP is the superior value option right now.