ZM or PYCR: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Internet - Software sector have probably already heard of Zoom Video Communications (ZM - Free Report) and Paycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.
We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
Zoom Video Communications and Paycor HCM, Inc. are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. This means that ZM's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.
Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.
ZM currently has a forward P/E ratio of 15.45, while PYCR has a forward P/E of 52.91. We also note that ZM has a PEG ratio of 0.46. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PYCR currently has a PEG ratio of 3.03.
Another notable valuation metric for ZM is its P/B ratio of 3.10. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, PYCR has a P/B of 3.15.
These metrics, and several others, help ZM earn a Value grade of B, while PYCR has been given a Value grade of D.
ZM is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that ZM is likely the superior value option right now.