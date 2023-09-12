We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM - Free Report) closed at $144.46, marking a +0.44% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.14%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 6.88% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 3.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.73% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from JPMorgan Chase & Co. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 13, 2023. In that report, analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to post earnings of $3.76 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 20.51%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $39.09 billion, up 19.47% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $15.83 per share and revenue of $157.14 billion, which would represent changes of +30.93% and +22.1%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% higher within the past month. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.09. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.47.
Also, we should mention that JPM has a PEG ratio of 1.82. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.47 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.