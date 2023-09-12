We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Lockheed Martin (LMT - Free Report) closed at $420.66 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.57% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.14%.
Heading into today, shares of the aerospace and defense company had lost 6.82% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's loss of 4.72% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.73% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lockheed Martin as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Lockheed Martin is projected to report earnings of $6.69 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.62%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $16.65 billion, up 0.42% from the year-ago period.
LMT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $27.16 per share and revenue of $66.53 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -0.26% and +0.83%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% lower. Lockheed Martin is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Lockheed Martin is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.58. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.58.
We can also see that LMT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.4. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Aerospace - Defense was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.9 at yesterday's closing price.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
