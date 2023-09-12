We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Twilio (TWLO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Twilio (TWLO - Free Report) closed at $66.71, marking a +1.88% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.67% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.14%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 5.73% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.73% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Twilio as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Twilio is projected to report earnings of $0.35 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 229.63%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $985.03 million, up 0.2% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.70 per share and revenue of $4.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1233.33% and +5.67%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Twilio. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 13.65% higher. Twilio is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Twilio has a Forward P/E ratio of 38.47 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 38.21, so we one might conclude that Twilio is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.