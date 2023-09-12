We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Cheniere Energy (LNG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $161.55, moving -0.69% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.14%.
Coming into today, shares of the natural gas company had lost 2.59% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 4.25%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.73%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Cheniere Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Cheniere Energy is projected to report earnings of $2.17 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 72.18%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.85 billion, down 56.55% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $33.11 per share and revenue of $19.61 billion. These totals would mark changes of +487.06% and -41.32%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cheniere Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.82% higher. Cheniere Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Cheniere Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.91 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.96.
Also, we should mention that LNG has a PEG ratio of 0.16. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.5 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow LNG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.